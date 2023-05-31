Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Stocks Hit Low of $0.4700 Before Closing at $0.48

In the latest session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $0.48 up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0195 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510309 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Castor Maritime Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 44.75M and an Enterprise Value of 54.22M. As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1130.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTRM has traded an average of 1.49M shares per day and 657.11k over the past ten days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.