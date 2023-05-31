CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1812 Before Closing at $0.19

In the latest session, CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) closed at $0.19 down -6.48% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0129 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237963 shares were traded. CISO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2070 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1812.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CISO Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISO now has a Market Capitalization of 31.53M and an Enterprise Value of 44.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2559, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8191.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CISO has traded an average of 3.88M shares per day and 2.82M over the past ten days. A total of 147.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.75M. Insiders hold about 58.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of May 14, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.3M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

