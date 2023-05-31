Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed at $4.15 in the last session, down -4.60% from day before closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2263581 shares were traded. CHRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

We take a closer look at CHRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRS now has a Market Capitalization of 476.01M and an Enterprise Value of 764.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $14.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0821.

According to the various share statistics, CHRS traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.74M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.61M. Insiders hold about 1.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRS as of May 14, 2023 were 11.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.90M, compared to 10.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.77% and a Short% of Float of 19.16%.

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $0.29.

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78M to a low estimate of $42.05M. As of the current estimate, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.15M, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.55M, an increase of 48.60% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.04M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $581.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $480.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.