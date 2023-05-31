Consensus estimates for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.30, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $10.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2117083 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 672.45M and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYND traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of May 14, 2023 were 25.29M with a Short Ratio of 25.29M, compared to 19.87M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.37% and a Short% of Float of 43.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $111.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.38M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.04M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.93M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.02M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.64M and the low estimate is $381.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.