Consensus estimates for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) was $0.31 for the day, up 3.21% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0098 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653836 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3046.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Kalbfleisch Kurt L. sold 80,000 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 24,112 led to the insider holds 460,574 shares of the business.

O’Daniel Joseph sold 50,000 shares of ANY for $15,070 on May 25. The President now owns 10,625 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On May 23, another insider, Trompeter Patricia, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 29,142 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 9,777 and left with 403,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 26.56M and an Enterprise Value of 22.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4186.

Shares Statistics:

ANY traded an average of 842.60K shares per day over the past three months and 749.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 2.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of May 14, 2023 were 338.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 551.82k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.