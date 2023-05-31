Considering Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, down -10.30% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0497 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519037 shares were traded. GROV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Landesberg Stuart bought 3,600 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,825 led to the insider holds 3,543,595 shares of the business.

Landesberg Stuart bought 3,600 shares of GROV for $1,820 on May 25. The President & CEO now owns 3,539,995 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On May 24, another insider, Landesberg Stuart, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 3,600 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,841 and bolstered with 3,536,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROV now has a Market Capitalization of 84.50M and an Enterprise Value of 84.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4579, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4293.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROV traded 592.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 529.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.92M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GROV as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $65.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.48M to a low estimate of $65.48M. As of the current estimate, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.73M, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.8M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.53M, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.6M and the low estimate is $291.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.