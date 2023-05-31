DLocal Limited (DLO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.15

After finishing at $11.41 in the prior trading day, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed at $12.37, up 8.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3477878 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 3.63B. As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $33.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 295.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.61M. Insiders hold about 11.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of May 14, 2023 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 8.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $150.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.79M to a low estimate of $145.84M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $101.18M, an estimated increase of 48.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $946.48M and the low estimate is $824.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.