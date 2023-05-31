Examining Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) closed at $18.17 down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $19.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646968 shares were traded. SLRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Acelyrin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Westlake BioPartners Fund II, bought 1,250,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500,000 led to the insider holds 9,790,729 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 1,250,000 shares of SLRN for $22,500,000 on May 09. The Director now owns 9,790,729 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,000 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRN has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLRN has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 413.39k over the past ten days. A total of 97.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are ACELYRIN, INC. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $14.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $40.10.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Consumer Defensive for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Financial Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.