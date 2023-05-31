Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Stock Price Peaks at $2.9700 During Trading

The closing price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) was $2.88 for the day, up 11.00% from the previous closing price of $2.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601877 shares were traded. EYEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EYEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when MATHER CHARLES E IV bought 3,000 shares for $2.49 per share. The transaction valued at 7,470 led to the insider holds 77,544 shares of the business.

Grant Stuart M. bought 88,247 shares of EYEN for $233,855 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 5,194,998 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On May 23, another insider, Strahlman Ellen R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,976 and bolstered with 53,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYEN now has a Market Capitalization of 128.80M and an Enterprise Value of 121.33M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5962.

Shares Statistics:

EYEN traded an average of 449.66K shares per day over the past three months and 662.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of May 14, 2023 were 723.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 279.08k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 194.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.