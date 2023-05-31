FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) closed at $2.11 down -9.44% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355128 shares were traded. NOTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when McChrystal Stanley A bought 23,000 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,370 led to the insider holds 181,436 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTE now has a Market Capitalization of 305.39M and an Enterprise Value of 467.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTE has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6831.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOTE has traded an average of 2.60M shares per day and 2.01M over the past ten days. A total of 133.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.96M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTE as of May 14, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 18.66%.

Earnings Estimates

