Genesco Inc. (GCO) Records 0.63 million Shares Traded, Reaches $19.53 High

After finishing at $19.19 in the prior trading day, Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) closed at $18.38, down -4.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628753 shares were traded. GCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.96.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when VAUGHN MIMI ECKEL bought 10,000 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 188,549 led to the insider holds 334,817 shares of the business.

GEORGE THOMAS bought 5,402 shares of GCO for $100,275 on May 30. The Sr VP-Finance and CFO now owns 32,920 shares after completing the transaction at $18.56 per share. On May 30, another insider, Ewoldsen Daniel E, who serves as the Senior VP of the company, bought 1,545 shares for $19.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,834 and bolstered with 42,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCO now has a Market Capitalization of 241.09M and an Enterprise Value of 858.65M. As of this moment, Genesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCO has reached a high of $66.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 211.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.77M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GCO as of May 14, 2023 were 599.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 486.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.21 and a low estimate of -$1.25, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $3.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.33 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $497.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $501M to a low estimate of $493.51M. As of the current estimate, Genesco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.33M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.