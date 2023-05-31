Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Golden Minerals Company’s stock clocked out at $0.16, down -7.38% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0126 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362345 shares were traded. AUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1669 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 32.73M and an Enterprise Value of 29.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2517.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUMN traded 676.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 527.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.16M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $3.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64M to a low estimate of $3.64M. As of the current estimate, Golden Minerals Company’s year-ago sales were $5.93M, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $810k, a decrease of -84.90% less than the figure of -$38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $810k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $810k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.29M, down -37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.81M and the low estimate is $3.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.