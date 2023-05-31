High and low EPS estimates for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM)’s current quarter

The price of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at $1.84 in the last session, up 5.14% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3962948 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DUSSAULT SCOTT J sold 26,969 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 64,726 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares of DM for $19,235 on Aug 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,264,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,016 and bolstered with 20,258,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DM now has a Market Capitalization of 548.56M and an Enterprise Value of 500.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1882.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DM traded on average about 4.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.70M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of May 14, 2023 were 72.75M with a Short Ratio of 72.75M, compared to 73.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.63% and a Short% of Float of 26.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $51.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Desktop Metal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.67M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.82M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.02M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.98M and the low estimate is $245.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.