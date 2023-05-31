I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The Honest Company Inc. (HNST).

The closing price of The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) was $1.47 for the day, down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059914 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Our analysis of HNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Vernon Carla bought 50,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 84,000 led to the insider holds 1,895,238 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 4,056 shares of HNST for $6,327 on May 23. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 470,718 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On May 22, another insider, Vlahos Nikolaos A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,305 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 27,342 and left with 1,212,876 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HNST now has a Market Capitalization of 192.47M and an Enterprise Value of 216.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.22.

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7325, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8489.

HNST traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of May 14, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.36.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $75.2M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.49M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.05M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.65M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $355M and the low estimate is $338.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.