Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.28

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed the day trading at $22.38 up 8.38% from the previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4983317 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IEP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IEP traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IEP traded about 5.23M shares per day. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of May 14, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 895.64k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Dividends & Splits

IEP’s forward annual dividend rate is 8.00, up from 8.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 38.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 38.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.58.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.