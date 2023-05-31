Invest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) closed the day trading at $4.89 down -6.32% from the previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682410 shares were traded. QIPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QIPT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QIPT now has a Market Capitalization of 234.49M and an Enterprise Value of 257.50M. As of this moment, Quipt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QIPT has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3506.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QIPT traded about 168.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QIPT traded about 346.93k shares per day. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.31M. Insiders hold about 3.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.59% stake in the company. Shares short for QIPT as of May 14, 2023 were 71.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 127.59k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $60.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $59.3M. As of the current estimate, Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s year-ago sales were $36.69M, an estimated increase of 64.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.41M, an increase of 60.70% less than the figure of $64.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.18M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QIPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.86M, up 59.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.34M and the low estimate is $237.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.