Invest in Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at $0.16 down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526079 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Soluna Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64M and an Enterprise Value of 27.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2354, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9406.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLNH has traded an average of 718.96K shares per day and 205.84k over the past ten days. A total of 27.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.73M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of May 14, 2023 were 381.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 734.01k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.