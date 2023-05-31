LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In the latest session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) closed at $2.12 down -6.83% from its previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226076 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LX now has a Market Capitalization of 368.44M and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4541, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2508.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LX has traded an average of 480.02K shares per day and 491.52k over the past ten days. A total of 163.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.23M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of May 14, 2023 were 945.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 846.95k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 309.10% over than the figure of -$26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.