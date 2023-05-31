Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) closed at $0.36 down -5.91% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0228 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299393 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micromobility.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Palella Salvatore bought 15,722 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 10,845 led to the insider holds 240,301 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22M and an Enterprise Value of 10.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCOM has reached a high of $119.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0699, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.3847.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCOM has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 11.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCOM as of May 14, 2023 were 337.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 678.76k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.