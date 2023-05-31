MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Stocks Hit Low of $1.8100 Before Closing at $1.83

In the latest session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) closed at $1.83 down -15.67% from its previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 816283 shares were traded. MYMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

For a deeper understanding of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYMD now has a Market Capitalization of 85.15M and an Enterprise Value of 70.79M.

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1730.

For the past three months, MYMD has traded an average of 544.80K shares per day and 593.38k over the past ten days. A total of 39.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.85M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of May 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.09% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.