Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) was $1.80 for the day, up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948874 shares were traded. NIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Petralia Kathryn bought 10,000 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Greene Mark N bought 21,277 shares of NIR for $42,554 on May 24. The Director now owns 26,532 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Petralia Kathryn, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,000 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIR now has a Market Capitalization of 88.13M and an Enterprise Value of 114.51M. As of this moment, Near’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIR has reached a high of $18.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5505.

Shares Statistics:

NIR traded an average of 500.57K shares per day over the past three months and 393.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.19M. Insiders hold about 90.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NIR as of May 14, 2023 were 201.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 105.35k on Apr 13, 2023.