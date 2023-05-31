Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Records 0.96 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.9900 High

After finishing at $2.96 in the prior trading day, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $2.71, down -8.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963238 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Pello Jason H. sold 34,250 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 113,368 led to the insider holds 859,934 shares of the business.

Pello Jason H. sold 75,000 shares of NRDY for $236,250 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 894,184 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Swenson Christopher C., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $3.36 each. As a result, the insider received 50,400 and left with 868,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 313.09M and an Enterprise Value of 223.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8405.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 896.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 762.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of May 14, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 3.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Nerdy Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $23.79, with high estimates of $54.48 and low estimates of $9.63.

