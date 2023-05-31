New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $72.34 in the prior trading day, New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) closed at $69.78, down -3.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2299416 shares were traded. NEWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEWR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 156.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Friedrichs Kristy sold 2,673 shares for $84.05 per share. The transaction valued at 224,665 led to the insider holds 15,698 shares of the business.

Lloyd Thomas J. sold 1,079 shares of NEWR for $90,680 on May 18. The Chief Legal Officer, Corp Secy now owns 5,214 shares after completing the transaction at $84.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Staples William, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,343 shares for $75.40 each. As a result, the insider received 478,262 and left with 112,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEWR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.49B and an Enterprise Value of 5.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEWR has reached a high of $86.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 721.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 946.49k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $239.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.3M to a low estimate of $238.01M. As of the current estimate, New Relic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.46M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.12M, an increase of 12.90% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $925.63M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.