Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) was $0.45 for the day, down -6.50% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0316 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5131703 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5047 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4370.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Vo Thomas T. bought 18,028 shares for $0.49 per share. The transaction valued at 8,834 led to the insider holds 268,322,776 shares of the business.

Vo Thomas T. bought 482,088 shares of NUTX for $236,223 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 268,304,748 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On May 19, another insider, Vo Thomas T., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 385,000 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 223,300 and bolstered with 267,822,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 330.90M and an Enterprise Value of 579.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4168.

Shares Statistics:

NUTX traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 2.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of May 14, 2023 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 11.00M, compared to 12.4M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $339.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.