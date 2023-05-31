Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) closed at $0.18, down -16.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0359 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985719 shares were traded. ONCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Flynn James E sold 138,872 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 37,495 led to the insider holds 284,697 shares of the business.

Flynn James E sold 141,753 shares of ONCR for $36,856 on Dec 29. The Possible Member of 10% Group now owns 299,917 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Flynn James E, who serves as the Possible Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 55,610 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider received 13,902 and left with 315,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.42M and an Enterprise Value of 30.69M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCR has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3137, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5679.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 208.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.66M. Insiders hold about 12.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCR as of May 14, 2023 were 158.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 178.44k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$0.89.