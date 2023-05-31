Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.48 in the prior trading day, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed at $1.50, up 1.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 903412 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Dagnon Terry sold 520,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 590,200 led to the insider holds 653,058 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares of OTLK for $296,370 on Jan 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 745,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 103,255 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 125,971 and left with 1,012,975 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 382.43M and an Enterprise Value of 370.64M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.75.

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1495, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1288.

The stock has traded on average 689.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 256.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of May 14, 2023 were 16.37M with a Short Ratio of 16.37M, compared to 16.79M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.21.

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.83M and the low estimate is $34.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,812.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.