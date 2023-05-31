Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Records 0.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.0300 High

In the latest session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $0.87 down -13.22% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1322 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716469 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8651.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,815 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Souza Marcio bought 35,002 shares of PRAX for $30,207 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,002 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 226,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 62.60M and an Enterprise Value of -34.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 78.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -50.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3017.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRAX has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 587.75k over the past ten days. A total of 53.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of May 14, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 5.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.94 and -$2.96.