Proterra Inc. (PTRA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The price of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) closed at $1.19 in the last session, up 5.31% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1598594 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1301.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Soell Julian R sold 21,410 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 24,478 led to the insider holds 358,372 shares of the business.

Bailey Christopher L sold 3,742 shares of PTRA for $4,278 on May 26. The President, Powered & Energy now owns 480,771 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Bailey Christopher L, who serves as the President, Powered & Energy of the company, sold 9,535 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 14,445 and left with 317,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 301.71M and an Enterprise Value of 151.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1158.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTRA traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of May 14, 2023 were 13.66M with a Short Ratio of 13.66M, compared to 14.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Proterra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.56M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.08M, an increase of 46.60% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.36M, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $866M and the low estimate is $575M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.