Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed at $1.09 in the last session, down -0.91% from day before closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5002509 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9401.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Boxer Capital, LLC sold 995,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,750 led to the insider holds 1,152,212 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 77,000 shares of RAIN for $636,790 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 1,005,207 shares after completing the transaction at $8.27 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, BERGER FRANKLIN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 351,000 and bolstered with 928,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 348.36M and an Enterprise Value of 218.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.3552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3465.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAIN traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.90M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.54, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.78.