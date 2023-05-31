Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs RYAM

In the latest session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $3.69 down -8.66% from its previous closing price of $4.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417640 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4910.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Hicks Joshua C. bought 10,000 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 36,500 led to the insider holds 89,595 shares of the business.

Hicks Joshua C. bought 10,000 shares of RYAM for $39,600 on May 25. The SVP, High Purity Cellulose now owns 79,595 shares after completing the transaction at $3.96 per share. On May 18, another insider, ADAIR CHARLES E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,260 and bolstered with 110,707 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAM now has a Market Capitalization of 284.53M and an Enterprise Value of 985.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9713.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RYAM has traded an average of 719.61K shares per day and 870.03k over the past ten days. A total of 64.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of May 14, 2023 were 6.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.84M, compared to 6.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $417.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $437.4M to a low estimate of $398.44M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.22M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $459.32M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.95M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.