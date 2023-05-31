Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Shares Rise by 10.16% to Close at $12.03

The closing price of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) was $12.03 for the day, up 10.16% from the previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33910570 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Yee Colin M. sold 50,283 shares for $10.93 per share. The transaction valued at 549,593 led to the insider holds 354,006 shares of the business.

Les Jason sold 50,000 shares of RIOT for $541,500 on May 25. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 411,794 shares after completing the transaction at $10.83 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,000 shares for $12.51 each. As a result, the insider received 325,260 and left with 43,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -98.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.18.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 21.90M shares per day over the past three months and 18.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of May 14, 2023 were 21.91M with a Short Ratio of 21.91M, compared to 31.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.97M to a low estimate of $76.06M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.95M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.49M, an increase of 70.90% over than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.53M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $372.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 43.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $500.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.2M and the low estimate is $371.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.