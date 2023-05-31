Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $6.28 in the prior trading day, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed at $5.80, down -7.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666738 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SANA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 82,000 shares for $6.23 per share. The transaction valued at 510,573 led to the insider holds 1,425,334 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 115,372 shares of SANA for $732,866 on May 25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,434,664 shares after completing the transaction at $6.35 per share. On May 24, another insider, Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 347,870 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 2,283,836 and left with 1,447,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 903.60M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of May 14, 2023 were 28.24M with a Short Ratio of 28.24M, compared to 29.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.75% and a Short% of Float of 30.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.