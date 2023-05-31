Sea Limited (SE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) was $58.57 for the day, down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $60.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6338726 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SE now has a Market Capitalization of 39.36B and an Enterprise Value of 36.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $93.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.65.

Shares Statistics:

SE traded an average of 5.49M shares per day over the past three months and 9.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 563.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 462.51M. Insiders hold about 11.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of May 14, 2023 were 22.72M with a Short Ratio of 22.72M, compared to 21.97M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was -$1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.27B to a low estimate of $3.15B. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.43B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.36B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.45B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.48B and the low estimate is $13.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.