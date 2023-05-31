Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.87

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed the day trading at $0.87 down -6.43% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0662 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881443 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8326.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,789 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 118.16M and an Enterprise Value of 122.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 128.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 151.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8850.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEEL traded about 504.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEEL traded about 526.61k shares per day. A total of 112.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 6.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.49.