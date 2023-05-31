SES AI Corporation (SES) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

In the latest session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $1.55 up 4.03% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775543 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SES AI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Nealis Jing sold 10,530 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 15,468 led to the insider holds 1,586,664 shares of the business.

Hu Qichao sold 69,872 shares of SES for $115,331 on Apr 28. The CEO & CHAIRMAN now owns 1,350,607 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Son Yongkyu, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 37,381 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 61,697 and left with 583,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 598.22M and an Enterprise Value of 220.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $7.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7450.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SES has traded an average of 697.43K shares per day and 761.86k over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of May 14, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 4.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.54.