SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Stock Closes up 0.51% on Tuesday Trading

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed the day trading at $27.86 up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $27.72. On the day, 542991 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares for $28.50 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875,000 led to the insider holds 3,081,307 shares of the business.

Hambleton Julie sold 1,106 shares of SWTX for $34,841 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,818 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Pichl Daniel, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 858 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,598 and left with 35,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 956.95M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWTX traded about 708.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWTX traded about 671.66k shares per day. A total of 62.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SWTX as of May 14, 2023 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 11.99M, compared to 11.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.18% and a Short% of Float of 23.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.21 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$4.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$5.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $37.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 388.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.