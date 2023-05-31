Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) closed at $0.28 in the last session, down -9.90% from day before closing price of $0.31. On the day, 542276 shares were traded. TMPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2673.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMPO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.59M and an Enterprise Value of 27.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMPO has reached a high of $15.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5463, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5204.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMPO traded on average about 918.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.56M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TMPO as of May 14, 2023 were 362.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 122.16k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.05M, up 74.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.2M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.