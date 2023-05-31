Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.19 in the prior trading day, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.15, down -3.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3853361 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,894,144 led to the insider holds 779,514 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of LLAP for $521,856 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 628,709 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 665,957 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider received 2,044,488 and left with 828,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLAP now has a Market Capitalization of 217.53M and an Enterprise Value of 275.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2717.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of May 14, 2023 were 8.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.51M, compared to 8.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $45.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.26M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Terran Orbital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.36M, an estimated increase of 113.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.21M, an increase of 155.90% over than the figure of $113.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.45M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.24M, up 174.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $422M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.