TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) closed at $25.49 in the last session, down -6.29% from day before closing price of $27.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5201679 shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Echelard Yann bought 9,000 shares for $10.64 per share. The transaction valued at 95,760 led to the insider holds 201,848 shares of the business.

Charney Laurence N sold 30,000 shares of TGTX for $333,000 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 234,729 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.48B and an Enterprise Value of 4.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 440.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 127.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 513.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $35.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGTX traded on average about 4.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of May 14, 2023 were 21.77M with a Short Ratio of 21.77M, compared to 27.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.57% and a Short% of Float of 17.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.2M to a low estimate of $12.04M. As of the current estimate, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $594k, an estimated increase of 2,329.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.35M, an increase of 26,868.10% over than the figure of $2,329.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79M, up 2,891.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $317.9M and the low estimate is $165.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 206.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.