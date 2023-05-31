The name Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) was $2.89 for the day, down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562472 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FULC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.00 and its Current Ratio is at 21.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Tourangeau Greg sold 210 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 695 led to the insider holds 15,992 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of FULC for $24,999,988 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,609,704 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Gould Robert J, who serves as the Interim President & CEO of the company, sold 6,766 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 101,490 and left with 499,864 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULC now has a Market Capitalization of 200.72M and an Enterprise Value of 11.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9176, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8110.

Shares Statistics:

FULC traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 606.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.44% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34M, down -53.20% from the average estimate.