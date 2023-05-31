The RealReal Inc. (REAL) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) was $1.36 for the day, down -8.72% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3284081 shares were traded. REAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 19,395 led to the insider holds 642,838 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,787 shares of REAL for $17,359 on Nov 20. The President now owns 656,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Suko Todd A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer and Secret of the company, sold 11,174 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 16,459 and left with 374,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 127.22M and an Enterprise Value of 429.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5336.

Shares Statistics:

REAL traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of May 14, 2023 were 11.64M with a Short Ratio of 11.64M, compared to 15.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

