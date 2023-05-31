There is a good chance Invitae Corporation (NVTA) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Invitae Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.05, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7412571 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Wen Yafei sold 43,452 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 86,600 led to the insider holds 700,297 shares of the business.

Knight Kenneth D. sold 45,432 shares of NVTA for $54,487 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,671,610 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 16, another insider, Brida Thomas, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,476 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 31,753 and left with 711,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 362.34M and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2176.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVTA traded 8.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 249.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of May 14, 2023 were 47.88M with a Short Ratio of 47.88M, compared to 47.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.37% and a Short% of Float of 20.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $120.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $114.52M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $136.62M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.24M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $593.4M and the low estimate is $512.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.