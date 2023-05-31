There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI).

The closing price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) was $2.07 for the day, down -14.81% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534945 shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Delfini Lisa sold 562 shares for $2.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,624 led to the insider holds 27,918 shares of the business.

Delfini Lisa sold 840 shares of TRVI for $1,545 on Apr 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,189 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Delfini Lisa, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 892 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,564 and left with 24,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 154.32M and an Enterprise Value of 52.07M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4109, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3589.

Shares Statistics:

TRVI traded an average of 190.09K shares per day over the past three months and 832.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.54M. Insiders hold about 3.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of May 14, 2023 were 247.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 201.28k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.49.