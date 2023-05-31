Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Stock Closes down -6.34% on Tuesday Trading

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) closed the day trading at $25.57 down -6.34% from the previous closing price of $27.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539772 shares were traded. TITN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TITN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Erickson Stan K. bought 3,000 shares for $29.67 per share. The transaction valued at 89,010 led to the insider holds 39,031 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TITN now has a Market Capitalization of 618.74M and an Enterprise Value of 1.18B. As of this moment, Titan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TITN has reached a high of $47.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TITN traded about 369.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TITN traded about 338.54k shares per day. A total of 22.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.04M. Insiders hold about 10.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TITN as of May 14, 2023 were 250.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 306.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $569.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $603.9M to a low estimate of $578.28M. As of the current estimate, Titan Machinery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.01M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $605.28M, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $617.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TITN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.