Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $21.28

The closing price of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) was $21.28 for the day, up 3.80% from the previous closing price of $20.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868633 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 101,188 led to the insider holds 829,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $141,920 on Apr 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 833,109 shares after completing the transaction at $35.48 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, RAWLINGS DARRYL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $41.20 each. As a result, the insider received 164,810 and left with 837,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $82.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.27.

Shares Statistics:

TRUP traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of May 14, 2023 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 10.93M, compared to 9.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.50% and a Short% of Float of 32.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $260.4M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.41M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.98M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.18M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.