Understanding Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) closed at $8.19 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1408317 shares were traded. BHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Carson Seana sold 292 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 2,721 led to the insider holds 359,185 shares of the business.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of BHC for $77,606,339 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 310,449,643 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.09B and an Enterprise Value of 22.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHC has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BHC has traded an average of 3.78M shares per day and 7.84M over the past ten days. A total of 363.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.64M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHC as of May 14, 2023 were 23.61M with a Short Ratio of 23.61M, compared to 25.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $8.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.