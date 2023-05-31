Understanding Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $4.75 down -4.81% from its previous closing price of $4.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768565 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Hoel Chris sold 47,372 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 289,917 led to the insider holds 29,506 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 572,706 shares of GETY for $4,531,615 on Apr 24. The 10% Owner now owns 63,950,462 shares after completing the transaction at $7.91 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Leyden Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 34,173 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 137,034 and left with 365,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.46B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7137.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GETY has traded an average of 970.86K shares per day and 748.59k over the past ten days. A total of 395.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.29M. Insiders hold about 68.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GETY as of May 14, 2023 were 719.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 509.55k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $235.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $238.94M to a low estimate of $230.1M. As of the current estimate, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.3M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $239.51M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GETY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $960M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $949.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $926.24M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $982.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.