Understanding Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $0.31 in the prior trading day, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) closed at $0.30, down -5.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2085286 shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2910.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Smith Todd Lamar sold 273,504 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 283,897 led to the insider holds 1,777,778 shares of the business.

Dichter Kenneth H bought 152,327 shares of UP for $171,414 on Dec 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 14,851,599 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Dichter Kenneth H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 247,673 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,180 and bolstered with 14,699,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 71.11M and an Enterprise Value of 32.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $2.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4745, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1538.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 253.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.76M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of May 14, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 6.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $354.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $359.2M to a low estimate of $350.11M. As of the current estimate, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.51M, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $369.44M, a decrease of -3.10% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.