Update from PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $10.44 in the prior trading day, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) closed at $10.08, down -3.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8464176 shares were traded. PAGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PAGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.39B and an Enterprise Value of 3.09B. As of this moment, PagSeguro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGS has reached a high of $19.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 325.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGS as of May 14, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 6.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $833.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $866.95M to a low estimate of $820.09M. As of the current estimate, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $731.44M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $868.61M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $898.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $837.57M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.