Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Trinseo PLC (TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) closed the day trading at $12.49 down -8.23% from the previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678110 shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MARTENS PHILIP R sold 6,900 shares for $24.59 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 10,300 shares of the business.

Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 2,850 shares of TSE for $71,278 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 8,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Desmond Jeanmarie F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,989 and bolstered with 5,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSE now has a Market Capitalization of 614.27M and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $49.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSE traded about 421.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSE traded about 414.61k shares per day. A total of 34.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of May 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.93%.

Dividends & Splits

TSE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.78.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Trinseo PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, down -9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.82B and the low estimate is $4.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.